NFL.com's Ian Rapoport was among those to report the news Sunday.

Former South Carolina standout safety D.J. Swearinger has reportedly signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Swearinger finished his 2019 season with the Saints. He also played for the Cardinals and Raiders last year, collecting 47 tackles in nine games played.

The Greenwood, S.C. native has played for six different NFL teams and played in 99 career NFL games.

After playing for South Carolina from 2009-12, Swearinger was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Houston Texans.

During his four seasons at South Carolina, Swearinger collected 244 career tackles and six interceptions while helping lead some of the best defenses in school history.

