Here's everything you need to know to get caught up in the world of Gamecocks' recruiting.

Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have landed commitments, missed on a target or two, and other targets have announced commitment dates.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** South Carolina has landed three commitments in the last week, since our last edition of The Recruiting Roundup.

- Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech class of 2021 three-star ATH Simeon Price got the ball rolling last Wednesday when he committed to the Gamecocks over offers from schools like Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Tennessee. The 6-foot, 195-pounder could play wide receiver or safety at the next level for the Gamecocks. (Story | Inside the commitment | Video breakdown).

- Riverdale (Ga.) class of 2021 three-star ATH Derwin Burgess followed with a pledge of his own on Thursday when he chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech and others. . Like Price, Burgess could play offense or defense but is likely slotted as a receiver for the Gamecocks. (Story | Inside the commitment | Video breakdown).

- Marion (S.C.) three-star DL T.J. Sanders capped off the commitments with his July 4 pledge to the Gamecocks over finalists N.C. State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 284-pounder emerged as a primary target for the Gamecocks since they offered on the first day of March. (Story | Inside the commitment | Video breakdown).

** Shortly after Sanders announced for the Gamecocks on Saturday, they did have one miss on the recruiting trail, though it was expected. Opelousas (La.) three-star WR Keon Coleman, a two-sport standout who will play football and basketball in college, announced a commitment to Kansas. Coleman had South Carolina and Oklahoma in his final three.

** Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha class of 2021 four-star linebacker Greg Penn has now set a decision date and the Gamecocks' target will be announcing on July 12.

Penn, ranked the No. 6 inside linebacker in the country by Rivals, has a top six of Alabama, LSU, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

** As a reminder, Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run three-star edge rusher George Wilson also plans to commit on July 12.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder has a top four of North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State.