Redshirt sophomore safety Jaylin Dickerson will miss the 2019 Gamecock football season, head coach Will Muschamp said on Wednesday at SEC Media Days.

"He had an unusual bone growth in his hip, which created a labrum in his hip," Will Muschamp said. "I've been coaching for 20 years and this young man has had the most unusual situations as far as his shoulder and now with his hip. He was in a lot of pain. He had surgery, feels good and he'll be cleared for spring practice and he'll be back."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of North Carolina enrolled at South Carolina in January of 2017 and eventually underwent surgery to repair nerve damage in his shoulder that August. After missing the 2017 season and the spring of 2018, Dickerson returned to action last season.

He continued to battle through injuries but did play in 10 games as a redshirt freshman. Dickerson collected 13 total tackles during the season, missing three games in between the Florida contest (in which he left with a hamstring injury) and the Belk Bowl.

He's been through a lot but Muschamp said he's handling the adversity well.

"Bryan Edwards made the comment when we were flying over here that he's such a positive guy and he's handling this the right way," Muschamp said. "I told him I'd be pissed at the world right now going through what he's going through. I've been coaching for 20 years and I've never heard of these surgeries. He's going to be fine and have an opportunity to get out there through spring ball."

Dickerson was listed on the preseason depth chart released by South Carolina as a second-teamer at the safety position.

