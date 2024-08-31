Advertisement

Gamecock Coordinators Prepare For New Helmet Communication Rules

Gamecock Coordinators Prepare For New Helmet Communication Rules

On some new technology coming into college football and all the permuations with it.

 • Alan Cole
Coordinators Media Availability Live Updates (Old Dominion Week)

Coordinators Media Availability Live Updates (Old Dominion Week)

Live updates on coordinators in week one.

 • Alan Cole
Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

As the South Carolina Gamecocks approach their 2024 season opener against Old Dominion.

 • Caleb Alexander
Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB

Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB

Stats and highlights from former Gamecocks in the WNBA and MLB.

 • Stephen Anderson
What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For South Carolina's Defensive Line?

What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For South Carolina's Defensive Line?

On South Carolina's defensive line depth, and what it could mean in terms of substituting.

 • Alan Cole

Premium content
Published Aug 31, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Gameday: Week One vs. ODU
It's finally here! Welcome to the 2024 season. Below you can find all the links for every thing you need to get you all geared up and ready for today's 4:15 pm kick-off at William's Brice Stadium.

- Sorting Through South Carolina's 'By Committee' WR Room

- Week One Depth Chart

- 6 Backups With Starting Potential: Breaking Down The Depth Chart

- Player and Shane Beamer Media Availability Updates

- What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For The DL

- Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's mid-week presser

- Coordinator Media Availability Updates

- Gamecock Coordinators Prepare For New Helmet Communication Rules

- Gamecocks Prepare To Gamble On Youth At Left Tackle

- Staff Picks - Week 1, with former Gamecock Ike Crofoot

- Thursday Injury Report

- WATCH: Gamecock Scoop Podcast: ODU Preview, Season Long Predictions

- Recruiting Visitor's List

- Star Power Comparison

- Old Dominion: Final Preview, Best/Worst Case Scenario, Prediction

Don't forget to join us on the Insider's Forum later for a live chat before, during, and after the game, or you can access the chat directly here.

