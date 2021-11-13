Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Missouri

South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC) vs Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC) When: Saturday, Nov 13, 2021 - 4:00 PM ET Where: Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium - Columbia, MO (61,621) Broadcast: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 385 Odds: (South Carolina -1, O/U 55) Weather: 41 degrees, wind 11 mph

How to watch today’s game

The Gamecocks and Tigers are set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider. Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider. There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network. Dave Neal and Deuce McCallister will be in the booth with Andraya Carter on the sidelines. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.

Coverage from South Carolina vs Missouri Week

South Carolina at Missouri Preview

Photo by Chris Gillespie

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

WHAT’S AT STAKE: It’s the annual battle for the Mayor’s Cup, as the two SEC schools that call Columbia home are set to play for the silver trophy, given to the winning team. CAROLINA VS. MIZZOU: Missouri has won the last two meetings to take a slim 6-5 advantage in the all-time series with South Carolina. The teams have split four games evenly at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., while the Gamecocks hold a 3-2 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mizzou owns a pair of neutral site bowl game wins versus Carolina. IT JUST MEANS MORE: Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Gamecocks hold a 5-4 series advantage. South Carolina won the first two SEC Eastern Division battles between the two schools, posting a 31-10 win in the Palmetto State in 2012, then pulling out an improbable 27-24 double-overtime victory in Missouri in 2013. In 2014, the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, then won by a 24-10 count at Memorial Stadium in 2015. The Gamecocks then won three straight games from 2016-18 by scores of 31-21, 31-13 and 37-35, respectively. The Tigers have rebounded with back-to-back wins by scores of 34- 14 and 17-10. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: After a tumultuous week for South Carolina Football which saw them lose their head coach and four defensive players opt out, the Gamecocks dropped a hard-fought 17-10 decision to the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 21, 2020. Mizzou opened up a 17-0 halftime lead, but the Gamecocks rallied back under interim head coach Mike Bobo to make it a one score game and had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minutes, before a late interception ended the comeback attempt. Quarterback Luke Doty came off the bench and gave the Carolina offense a spark. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 130 yards and also rushed 11 times for 59 yards. THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: The Missouri defense scored twice en route to a 34-14 win in Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 21, 2019. Linebacker Cale Garrett recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and safety Ronell Perkins returned an interception 100 yards for another score. Mizzou outgained the Gamecocks, 421-271 on the day and held the ball for 37:50. Ryan Hilinski was just 13-for-30 for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carolina was able to muster just 16 rushing yards on 24 carries in the loss. THE LAST CAROLINA WIN: In what has become known in South Carolina as the “Michael Scarnecchia Game,” the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback threw for three touchdowns in his only collegiate start and Parker White hit the game-winning 33- yard field goal with two seconds left to lift Carolina to a 37-35 victory over Missouri on Oct. 6, 2018 in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers had gone ahead 35- 34 on Tucker McCann’s career-long 57-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining, but Scarnecchia and the Gamecocks drove to the Missouri 16 where White nailed his third field goal of the game. The Gamecocks rallied from 23-14 at halftime in a game that lasted more than five hours due to rain and lightning delays. Scarnecchia completed 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards. Missouri’s Drew Lock, the SEC’s passing leader, was held to 204 yards. BLACKJACK FOR THE WIN: The Gamecocks are 5-1 against the Tigers when scoring 21 or more points. They are winless in five games when scoring 20 or fewer, including each of the last two contests. HOLD THAT TIGER: Though the tiger is a solitary animal, where a number of these cats occur together the correct name for the group is a ‘streak’ of tigers. The Gamecocks will be facing a “streak” of Tigers to finish the season, as they will face the Missouri Tigers, the Auburn Tigers and the Clemson Tigers in successive weeks to wrap up the 2021 regular season.

