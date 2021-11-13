Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Missouri
South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC) vs Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov 13, 2021 - 4:00 PM ET
Where: Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium - Columbia, MO (61,621)
Broadcast: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 385
Odds: (South Carolina -1, O/U 55)
Weather: 41 degrees, wind 11 mph
How to watch today’s game
The Gamecocks and Tigers are set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.
Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.
Dave Neal and Deuce McCallister will be in the booth with Andraya Carter on the sidelines.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
WHAT’S AT STAKE: It’s the annual battle for the Mayor’s Cup, as the two SEC schools that call Columbia home are set to play for the silver trophy, given to the winning team.
CAROLINA VS. MIZZOU: Missouri has won the last two meetings to take a slim 6-5 advantage in the all-time series with South Carolina. The teams have split four games evenly at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., while the Gamecocks hold a 3-2 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mizzou owns a pair of neutral site bowl game wins versus Carolina.
IT JUST MEANS MORE: Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Gamecocks hold a 5-4 series advantage. South Carolina won the first two SEC Eastern Division battles between the two schools, posting a 31-10 win in the Palmetto State in 2012, then pulling out an improbable 27-24 double-overtime victory in Missouri in 2013. In 2014, the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, then won by a 24-10 count at Memorial Stadium in 2015. The Gamecocks then won three straight games from 2016-18 by scores of 31-21, 31-13 and 37-35, respectively. The Tigers have rebounded with back-to-back wins by scores of 34- 14 and 17-10.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: After a tumultuous week for South Carolina Football which saw them lose their head coach and four defensive players opt out, the Gamecocks dropped a hard-fought 17-10 decision to the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 21, 2020. Mizzou opened up a 17-0 halftime lead, but the Gamecocks rallied back under interim head coach Mike Bobo to make it a one score game and had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minutes, before a late interception ended the comeback attempt. Quarterback Luke Doty came off the bench and gave the Carolina offense a spark. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 130 yards and also rushed 11 times for 59 yards.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: The Missouri defense scored twice en route to a 34-14 win in Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 21, 2019. Linebacker Cale Garrett recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and safety Ronell Perkins returned an interception 100 yards for another score. Mizzou outgained the Gamecocks, 421-271 on the day and held the ball for 37:50. Ryan Hilinski was just 13-for-30 for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carolina was able to muster just 16 rushing yards on 24 carries in the loss.
THE LAST CAROLINA WIN: In what has become known in South Carolina as the “Michael Scarnecchia Game,” the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback threw for three touchdowns in his only collegiate start and Parker White hit the game-winning 33- yard field goal with two seconds left to lift Carolina to a 37-35 victory over Missouri on Oct. 6, 2018 in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers had gone ahead 35- 34 on Tucker McCann’s career-long 57-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining, but Scarnecchia and the Gamecocks drove to the Missouri 16 where White nailed his third field goal of the game. The Gamecocks rallied from 23-14 at halftime in a game that lasted more than five hours due to rain and lightning delays. Scarnecchia completed 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards. Missouri’s Drew Lock, the SEC’s passing leader, was held to 204 yards.
BLACKJACK FOR THE WIN: The Gamecocks are 5-1 against the Tigers when scoring 21 or more points. They are winless in five games when scoring 20 or fewer, including each of the last two contests. HOLD THAT TIGER: Though the tiger is a solitary animal, where a number of these cats occur together the correct name for the group is a ‘streak’ of tigers. The Gamecocks will be facing a “streak” of Tigers to finish the season, as they will face the Missouri Tigers, the Auburn Tigers and the Clemson Tigers in successive weeks to wrap up the 2021 regular season.
Depth chart
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: Hoo boy have my thoughts waffled on this game over the last seven days. A week ago I would likely have picked Missouri here but now, after a suffocating effort against a good Florida offense, this seems like South Carolina’s game to win which also puts this in prime letdown territory going on the road in less than ideal weather conditions (projected high of 45 Saturday with some wind gusts of over 10 miles per hour).
South Carolina’s had season-defining wins the last two years against Georgia and Auburn then went a combined 1-11 after that with the lone win against Vanderbilt. If the Gamecocks are going to win, it’ll be because the run game goes like it did against the Gators an atrocious Missouri rush defense. South Carolina will need to slow down a potent Missouri offense averaging 31.6 points and 6.1 yards per play, which I think they have the firepower to do. The offense will take a bit of a step back from 40 points and seven yards per play but will do enough to score and hold down Missouri for a bowl game clinching win. South Carolina 30, Missouri 28
Chris Clark: This game features a couple teams that will be matchup up strength on strength and weakness on weakness, at least based on what we have seen most of the season. Was South Carolina's performance against a reeling Florida team a sign of things to come the rest of the year? Have the Gamecocks turned the corner? Here's to thinking that Carolina's able to run the ball well enough and able to get enough stops defensively to walk away with a narrow - but important - victory on the road. South Carolina 24, Missouri 20
Wes Mitchell: We have seen this 100 times before in this program over the years. Can the Gamecocks deal with last week's big win, put it behind them, and take care of business on the road. History tells us to be wary, but I also don't think Missouri is a good football team. I don't expect a replication of last week for the Gamecocks, but I do think they should win this game. South Carolina 23, Missouri 21
Kendall Smith: As discussed on Before the Sandstorm (shameless plug! Go watch it!) I really hope that South Carolina can handle their success from last week, and even capitalize off it this week against Missouri. The key to the Gamecocks success in this match-up is the run game. South Carolina needs to establish it early. As we saw last week, the offensive line played their best game, which obviously was critical in allowing South Carolina's very talented running backs to break loose for some explosive plays. Will that happen again this week though? Only time will tell.
Missouri is not a team that should be overlooked. Even though their defense has not been overwhelmingly impressive this year, neither has South Carolina's offense on the whole. Yes, the Tigers are 4-5 on the season, but they could easily beat the Gamecocks if South Carolina plays the way we've seen them play at times in the season (ex. at Tennessee and Texas A&M). I think that this game will be close. I am taking South Carolina because I want to believe they will build off their momentum from last week. I also think they have a chip on their shoulders and want to get bowl eligible. They know that this game is most likely their best shot at it. They play in Columbia against the Tigers for the next 3 weeks (get it?), and they just need one more win to seal the deal. Also, I think if I write into existence that South Carolina wins, it might happen. South Carolina 31, Missouri 24.
