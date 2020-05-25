News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 12:55:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting roundup: May 25

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES

** Rockledge (Fla.) class of 2021 "athlete"/wide receiver Raheim Sanders has emerged as a major target for South Carlina and Sanders named a Top 5 last week with the Gamecocks making the cut.

After producing a top group of South Carolina, Arkansas, FSU, Missouri and Oklahoma, the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder also announced his plans to commit on June 8, his Birthday.

Sanders could play any number of positions at the next level but is being targeted as a wide receiver by South Carolina.


** New running backs coach Des Kitchings continues to set his recruiting board with his latest running back offer going out to Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County class of 2021 three-star running back Caleb McDowell.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is committed to N.C. State.

** Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas class of 21 "athlete"/linebacker Jaydon Hood announced a Top 10 this past week of South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, USF, West Virginia, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Miami.

** Myrtle Beach (S.C.) three-star wide receiver JJ Jones committed to UNC last week and Baltimore (Md.) Gilman three-star DE Mattheus Carroll announced a Final 3 that did not include South Carolina.

** Winston-Salem (N.C.) Winston Salem Prep three-star DL Zaire Patterson will announce his decision on Tuesday (finalists South Carolina, Clemson).

THE NEW OFFER ROUNDUP

SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER

