Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Rockledge (Fla.) class of 2021 "athlete"/wide receiver Raheim Sanders has emerged as a major target for South Carlina and Sanders named a Top 5 last week with the Gamecocks making the cut.

After producing a top group of South Carolina, Arkansas, FSU, Missouri and Oklahoma, the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder also announced his plans to commit on June 8, his Birthday.

Sanders could play any number of positions at the next level but is being targeted as a wide receiver by South Carolina.



