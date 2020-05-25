Recruiting roundup: May 25
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** Rockledge (Fla.) class of 2021 "athlete"/wide receiver Raheim Sanders has emerged as a major target for South Carlina and Sanders named a Top 5 last week with the Gamecocks making the cut.
After producing a top group of South Carolina, Arkansas, FSU, Missouri and Oklahoma, the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder also announced his plans to commit on June 8, his Birthday.
Sanders could play any number of positions at the next level but is being targeted as a wide receiver by South Carolina.
I’ll be COMMITTING on my birthday June 8th 🙏🏾 #SM #13k— Rocket Sanders 🕺🏿 (@raheim_sanders) May 23, 2020
** New running backs coach Des Kitchings continues to set his recruiting board with his latest running back offer going out to Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County class of 2021 three-star running back Caleb McDowell.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is committed to N.C. State.
** Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas class of 21 "athlete"/linebacker Jaydon Hood announced a Top 10 this past week of South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, USF, West Virginia, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Miami.
Final 10...🤞🏿 @GopherFootball @UMichFootball @CanesFootball @WVUfootball @HokiesFB @USFFootball @GamecockFB @UKFootball @VandyFootball @UofLFootball @FLAWDA_ pic.twitter.com/myUwiGbky3— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 21, 2020
** Myrtle Beach (S.C.) three-star wide receiver JJ Jones committed to UNC last week and Baltimore (Md.) Gilman three-star DE Mattheus Carroll announced a Final 3 that did not include South Carolina.
** Winston-Salem (N.C.) Winston Salem Prep three-star DL Zaire Patterson will announce his decision on Tuesday (finalists South Carolina, Clemson).
THE NEW OFFER ROUNDUP
Blessed to Earn an offer from the University of South Carolina!⚫️🔴@JayRob_7 @Flashdavis_51 @CoachWMuschamp @CoachMikeBobo @247Sports pic.twitter.com/4IpxML0i4w— ~🥋~ (@juvstheworld) May 19, 2020
Blessed and excited to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina‼️ @GamecockFB @CoachDHughes2 @CoachWMuschamp @CoachPick53 @LHSDreadnaughts pic.twitter.com/cfR9FXi49k— Keahnist Thompson (@keahnist) May 18, 2020
Blessed to be offered by the University of South Carolina!🔴⚪️ #gamecocks @Coach_Davis22 @CoachWMuschamp @ChadSimmons_ @CFravel247 @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/CEIuylNqlc— Jake Pope (@JakePope24) May 20, 2020
After An Great Talk With @CoachWMuschamp 🗣I Am Blessed and Humble to receive an SEC⭕️ffer 🔥From The University of South Carolina Gamecocks⚫️⚫️⚫️@Mansell247 @DemetricDWarren @harrison2121 @CoachNix_AMS @DoughertyHigh @CollegeFBToday pic.twitter.com/PlfXpyj3oq— Stantavious Smith⚔️🌟 (@stantavious) May 20, 2020
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
#SpursUp🤙🏾🐔 pic.twitter.com/9XocRJ3EIY— Malachi Bennett ² (@MightyMal_2) May 19, 2020
May 21, 2020
yessir bro make the move 🤙🏼🤙🏼 https://t.co/FyWCkhTVZl— Colten Gauthier (@ColtenGauthier) May 21, 2020
Yes We Are Very Underated! https://t.co/zCk3ApPlB9— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) May 21, 2020
May 19, 2020
The BEST place to have it all ... and there's no argument about it. pic.twitter.com/ZM3xUxhdZq— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 21, 2020
