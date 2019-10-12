@GamecockCentral

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Georgia
South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) vs Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 - Noon ET
Where: Sanford Stadium - Athens, Ga (92,746)
Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
National Radio: Touchdown Radio
Satellite Radio: Sirius 135/XM 192
Odds: UGA -21.5 (O/U 52.5)
Weather: 77 degrees, 15% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Georgia:
PODCAST: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell preview Georgia
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes this week to the QB depth chart.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
(OUT UNTIL LATE IN THE SEASON - 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. - Torn tendon)
NOTES: No real changes here, but we've noted that Kevin Harris will return towards the end of the season, after it was initially thought he was out for the season.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
6 Josh Vann - So.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
8 Randrecous Davis - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the wide receiver depth chart, though Joyner and Davis both will return to action this week.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr.
(79 Dylan Wonnum - So. - OUT - ankle)
NOTES: Slid Nichols to the starting right tackle spot and noted Wonnum's injury.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
9 Nick Muse - Jr.
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
(OUT - 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. - Infection in ankle)
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
(OUT - 19 Brad Johnson - Jr. - groin)
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes at linebacker.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: No changes to the secondary depth chart.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
Quick notes
** This is the 72nd meeting between these two bordering flagship state universities. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series by a 51-18-2 margin, including a 29-8 advantage in Athens. Since becoming SEC Eastern Division rivals in 1992, UGA owns an 18-9 advantage in the series, including a 9-4 mark in Athens.
** The Bulldogs hold a slim 5-4 advantage in the nine games played in this decade. Carolina won three-straight from 2010-12, its longest winning streak in the series, and again in 2014. Georgia has countered with wins in 2013 and in each of the past four years, including a 41-17 win in Columbia last year.
** After an 11-year stretch from 1998-2008 in which the teams did not score more than 38 points combined, the offenses have had the better of it lately. In the last 10 meetings, the winning team has scored at least 35 points seven times and the teams have combined for over 70 points in five of those 10 contests, including a record 87 points in 2011.
** South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp owns a 1-6 record as a head coach against his alma mater. The 1994 Georgia grad lost each of his first three encounters before posting a 38-20 win in 2014, all as the head coach at Florida. All four of those games were played in Jacksonville. He is 0-3 against Georgia as the Gamecocks' head coach. He is 0-1 in Athens.
** A 2005 Georgia graduate, Carolina offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon spent his entire coaching career with the Bulldogs prior to joining Will Muschamp's staff on Dec. 23, 2015. During his time in Athens, McClendon served as the Bulldogs' interim head coach and led his team to the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Penn State.
** Nineteen players on Carolina's roster claim Georgia as their home state. That figures to 17 percent of the Gamecocks' 111-man roster.
** The Gamecocks will be playing their second ranked opponent of the season when they take on No. 3/3 Georgia. Carolina will be looking to knock off a ranked opponent for the first time since a 24-21 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Oct. 29, 2016.
Since that time, the Gamecocks have dropped 11-straight games to ranked opponents, including a 47-23 loss to second-ranked Alabama earlier this season. Of those 11 losses, six were to teams ranked in the top four in the country.
NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: I was fun with my last couple picks but that was mainly because I had legitimately zero clue what was going to happen. This week Will be a little different. Georgia should win this game, but I think the Gamecocks cover the now 23.5-point spread. Georgia's run game is really good but the Gamecocks have a front seven with the talent to slow it down. Ryan Hilinski will have to do more than he did against Kentucky if the Gamecocks want to pull of an upset, and it'll be hard to do against that defense. Georgia has a late score to make the score a little worse than it looks. Georgia 38, South Carolina 16
Wes Mitchell: Coming off the bye week, I expect South Carolina to have a good game plan for Georgia and there are enough weapons to at least stay in the game. The Gamecocks may have the best defensive line that UGA has faced this year and it should be an intriguing litmus test for the Carolina front seven in revealing just how much they have improved. But Georgia may be the most complete team in the country and it's just hard for me to predict a Carolina win as a 25-point underdog. Georgia 34, South Carolina 21
Michael Beckham: At this point, Georgia is better at almost every position on both sides of the ball. The Gamecocks would need to play a near-perfect game to have a shot in Athens,and I don’t see that happening.
Georgia seems content to play stifling defense and punish teams with their running game. Carolina might keep this close for a short while, but Georgia will wear them down and pull away for a convincing win. Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Will Helms: As far as matchups go, this one couldn’t be much worse for South Carolina. Not only do the Gamecocks get one of the most physical teams in the SEC, but they play on the road in Athens. I just don’t see South Carolina having much sustainable success on either offense or defense. I think the spread is an accurate depiction of how this one will go. Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
