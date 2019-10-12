@GamecockCentral

NOTES: No changes to the wide receiver depth chart, though Joyner and Davis both will return to action this week.

NOTES: No real changes here, but we've noted that Kevin Harris will return towards the end of the season, after it was initially thought he was out for the season.

** This is the 72nd meeting between these two bordering flagship state universities. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series by a 51-18-2 margin, including a 29-8 advantage in Athens. Since becoming SEC Eastern Division rivals in 1992, UGA owns an 18-9 advantage in the series, including a 9-4 mark in Athens.

** The Bulldogs hold a slim 5-4 advantage in the nine games played in this decade. Carolina won three-straight from 2010-12, its longest winning streak in the series, and again in 2014. Georgia has countered with wins in 2013 and in each of the past four years, including a 41-17 win in Columbia last year.

** After an 11-year stretch from 1998-2008 in which the teams did not score more than 38 points combined, the offenses have had the better of it lately. In the last 10 meetings, the winning team has scored at least 35 points seven times and the teams have combined for over 70 points in five of those 10 contests, including a record 87 points in 2011.

** South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp owns a 1-6 record as a head coach against his alma mater. The 1994 Georgia grad lost each of his first three encounters before posting a 38-20 win in 2014, all as the head coach at Florida. All four of those games were played in Jacksonville. He is 0-3 against Georgia as the Gamecocks' head coach. He is 0-1 in Athens.

** A 2005 Georgia graduate, Carolina offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon spent his entire coaching career with the Bulldogs prior to joining Will Muschamp's staff on Dec. 23, 2015. During his time in Athens, McClendon served as the Bulldogs' interim head coach and led his team to the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Penn State.

** Nineteen players on Carolina's roster claim Georgia as their home state. That figures to 17 percent of the Gamecocks' 111-man roster.

** The Gamecocks will be playing their second ranked opponent of the season when they take on No. 3/3 Georgia. Carolina will be looking to knock off a ranked opponent for the first time since a 24-21 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Oct. 29, 2016.

Since that time, the Gamecocks have dropped 11-straight games to ranked opponents, including a 47-23 loss to second-ranked Alabama earlier this season. Of those 11 losses, six were to teams ranked in the top four in the country.

NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS