@GamecockCentral

It's been a busy last 48 hours for the South Carolina football program. Here's a look back at the Gamecocks news you may have missed.

The Insider Report (subscription only)

Chris Clark breaks down South Carolina loss to Alabama with takeaways on what it means moving forward and key stats in the game.

Gamecocks weekend recruiting scoop (subscription only)

South Carolina makes a major move with one top 2020 target and could be closing in on a commitment. The latest here on several top targets who were in Columbia Saturday.

Game time against Kentucky set

The Gamecocks will go underneath the lights for their SEC East matchup with Kentucky.

PODCAST: 'Bama blues, Ryan Hilinski, positives moving forward

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the loss and what it means going forward.

Hilinski earns Freshman of the Week honors

South Carolina's freshman quarterback gets rewarded for a big game against Alabama.

Five Points: Safeties, gunslingers and aggressive coaching (subscription only)

Will Helms with five big takeaways from Saturday's game including thoughts on Ryan Hilinski, safety play, and more.

How South Carolina's emphasizing mental health in athletics

Improving access to mental health outlets is a major movement in college football over the better part of the last decade, and Saturday it took center stage again in Columbia.

Scott Davis: The Offensive Seduction

As the clock ticked to zero on Alabama’s thorough and decisive dismantling of South Carolina on Saturday, I did something odd. Nothing.

Gamecock football commitments, targets named to Shrine Bowl

Multiple South Carolina football commits and targets were named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Gamecocks commit Luke Doty on visit for Alabama game (subscription only)

South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty discusses his visit for the Alabama game, thoughts on Hilinski and when he'll be back in Columbia.

Inside the snap count - South Carolina Gamecocks football (subscription only)

How many snaps did each South Carolina player take against Alabama on Saturday?

