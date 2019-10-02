The last 72 hours has held plenty of news for the South Carolina football program. Here's a look back at the Gamecocks scoop you may have missed.

Carolina Confidential (subscription only)

Wes Mitchell goes in-depth on the Gamecocks' much-needed win over Kentucky. How did USC accomplish it? What were the key stats, positives, and negatives?

PODCAST: Much needed win + recruiting scoop

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the win and what it means going forward, plus some notes from the recruiting trail.

Talented RB hits campus, has interesting comments about Gamecocks (subscription only)

USC is looking to add a second RB in the 2020 class, and Pittsburgh commitment Henry Parrish is set to shoot up the rankings. What's he saying now?

Athletic linebacker prospect breaks down USC visit (subscription only)

Athens native Len'Neth Whitehead goes into detail about his latest trip to Columbia in this interview, where USC stands, and what's next

Redshirt tracker: Five freshmen go over redshirt threshold (subscription only)

The NCAA allows players to participate in up to four games before losing their redshirt. Five players have now crossed that threshold.

Gamecocks set for early kick against Georgia

USC will head to Athens for a noon kick to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. More information here.

Scott Davis: Hope Never Sinks

“You still going to the game Saturday?” There was palpable disbelief when I answered each time that I was. Even I wasn’t totally sure I believed I was going.

Hoops: Gamecocks have 'all the pieces' offensively

Frank Martin discusses how his team may play differently from an offensive standpoint and also with more pace this season.

Baseball: insider scrimmage notes (subscription only)

The Gamecock baseball team scrimmaged at Founder's Park, and our Collyn Taylor was there to provide some in-depth observations.

WBB: Recapping the first practice

Dawn Staley's squad opened up practice. The latest on the Gamecocks from GamecockCentral.com's Chris Wellbaum here.

WBB: Recruiting roundup

The latest on the Gamecocks' recruiting efforts for Dawn Staley's program including upcoming official visits and names still remaining on the board.

- Why Subscribe to Gamecock Central? Ask out subscribers themselves -

***



How Gamecock football commitments are faring on the field (subscription only)

Which USC pledges are having big seasons? We have scores for their teams, film, and stat breakdowns right here.

Inside the snap count - South Carolina Gamecocks football (subscription only)

How many snaps did each South Carolina player take against Kentucky on Saturday?

More on TE target Jaheim Bell (subscription only)

The major USC prospect out of Georgia tore his ACL recently. Has that changed anything? Which programs are still in the mix?

- Not a member and ready to join our community? Join and get 50% off your first year of an annual subscription with promo code from former Gamecock LB Bryson Allen-Williams - the code is BAW4. Here's how to sign up...

Already have a free log-in or are a former subscriber? Click here to subscribe and make sure the code BAW4 is entered!

Completely new subscribers? Click here to sign up and make sure the code BAW4 is entered to get your discount!