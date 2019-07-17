Per Gamecock football head coach Will Muschamp, wide receiver Tyquan Johnson has been cleared for admission to the University of South Carolina.

"He's a guy we were really excited about two years ago. We had him in camp and he earned his scholarship when he came in," Muschamp said. "He's a big guy that runs extremely well at the top end. He can stick his foot in the ground and caught the ball well. We'll see where he is August 2."

Originally a three-star prospect from the 2018 class out of Screven County High in Georgia, Johnson did not qualify and headed to Fork Union (Virginia) for a stint in prep school.

"Excited about his athleticism and length and what he brings to the table," Will Muschamp said after Johnson originally signed as part of the 2018 class.

