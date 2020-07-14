Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have continued a busy month and a half of recruiting on the virtual recruiting trail.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Obviously, the biggest news in the last week was the commitment of Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 three-star edge rusher George Wilson who chose the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon over finalists North Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State. (Story | Inside the commitment | Video breakdown). Wilson was a priority target for the Gamecocks at the BUCK, the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot in their defense.

** As has been the trend of late, another South Carolina target now has a commitment date. Savannah (Ga.) Beach class of 2021 three-star running back Antario Brown will announce a decision on Aug. 5.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pounder has a final two of South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Gamecocks running backs coach Des Kitchings was the first to offer Brown.

** Fairfield (Ala.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett officially trimmed his list to five on Saturday with the Gamecocks, Georgia, Louisville, Ole Miss and UAB making the cut.

Bennett is planning to make his decision around the first game of his senior season which is currently scheduled for Aug. 28. Bennett talked about his top five here.

** Usually, we leave the new offers for the Offer Rundown below, but it's especially noteworthy when an in-state prospect gets a new offer.

In the case of Beaufort (S.C.) class of 2023 defensive tackle Eamon Smalls, South Carolina was also his first offer of the recruiting process.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder talked about what it means to him with Gamecock Central here.

** Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha class of 2021 four-star linebacker Greg Penn committed to LSU on Sunday.