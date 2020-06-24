Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** The last ten days have featured a heavy run of commitments for South Carolina as prospects appear to be getting their commitments out of the way before their senior seasons begin.

Cedartown (Ga.) three-star ATH Jayden Johnson committed to South Carolina over Arkansas and Georgia Tech last Monday.

Later that day, shortly after landing an offer from South Carolina, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside three-star OL Jordan Davis committed to the staff. A couple of days later, on Wednesday, he went public with the pledge.

South Carolina added another offensive lineman to its commit list this Monday afternoon when Birmingham (Ala.) Huff three-star OL JonDarius Morgan announced a commitment on Twitter.

Later that day, Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe three-star ATH/WR O'Mega Blake committed to the Gamecocks in a planned video release with Gamecock Central that he ultimately confirmed on Instagram.

The run of commitments gives South Carolina 11 for the 2021 class.

** Some of South Carolina's top targets have also trimmed their lists in the last week or so. Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly three-star LB Jordan Poole cut his list to three: South Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech. Poole is one of South Carolina's top linebacker targets. Poole could be making an announcement as soon as July 1.

** Opelousas (La.) three-star WR Keon Coleman also trimmed his list to three. South Carolina, Oklahoma and Kansas made the cut for the big-time wide receiver prospect.

** Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program also made the top five for Highland Springs (Virginia) three-star defensive back Damond Harmon. The 6-foot, 170-pounder listed South Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oklahoma as his five finalists via a social media post on Saturday.

** Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star TE Michael Trigg was already one of the best tight end prospects in his class. Over the weekend, Trigg announced that South Carolina was one of the schools that had also offered him the opportunity to play basketball. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is an elite athlete.