Recruiting Roundup: Run of commitments; Targets cut lists
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** The last ten days have featured a heavy run of commitments for South Carolina as prospects appear to be getting their commitments out of the way before their senior seasons begin.
Cedartown (Ga.) three-star ATH Jayden Johnson committed to South Carolina over Arkansas and Georgia Tech last Monday.
Later that day, shortly after landing an offer from South Carolina, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside three-star OL Jordan Davis committed to the staff. A couple of days later, on Wednesday, he went public with the pledge.
South Carolina added another offensive lineman to its commit list this Monday afternoon when Birmingham (Ala.) Huff three-star OL JonDarius Morgan announced a commitment on Twitter.
Later that day, Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe three-star ATH/WR O'Mega Blake committed to the Gamecocks in a planned video release with Gamecock Central that he ultimately confirmed on Instagram.
The run of commitments gives South Carolina 11 for the 2021 class.
** Some of South Carolina's top targets have also trimmed their lists in the last week or so. Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly three-star LB Jordan Poole cut his list to three: South Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech. Poole is one of South Carolina's top linebacker targets. Poole could be making an announcement as soon as July 1.
** Opelousas (La.) three-star WR Keon Coleman also trimmed his list to three. South Carolina, Oklahoma and Kansas made the cut for the big-time wide receiver prospect.
** Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program also made the top five for Highland Springs (Virginia) three-star defensive back Damond Harmon. The 6-foot, 170-pounder listed South Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oklahoma as his five finalists via a social media post on Saturday.
** Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star TE Michael Trigg was already one of the best tight end prospects in his class. Over the weekend, Trigg announced that South Carolina was one of the schools that had also offered him the opportunity to play basketball. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is an elite athlete.
NEW OFFER RUNDOWN
Honored to have received an offer from the University of South Carolina! @bobbybentley pic.twitter.com/soHlUKzHlQ— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) June 16, 2020
I am very blessed to receive my 7th offer from the University of South Carolina🔴⚫️ @Coach_TRob @CoachMPeterson @CoachWMuschamp @Coach_Shanks @CoachBT9 @CoachMosley_BHS @Coach_CDukes pic.twitter.com/ERh4okpkLb— Dontae Balfour (@BalfourDontae) June 15, 2020
After a great talk with @FBCoachWolf @CoachWMuschamp I am extremely blessed to say I have received an SEC offer to play at the University Of South Carolina 🙏🏽@GMCBulldogs @FSUS_Athletics @FloridaHighFB @Coach2Bless @successathletic @JuCoFootballACE #spursup🐔🤙🏽 #LLJ🕊 pic.twitter.com/HwIUiDeXod— Anthony Belton (@BeltonAnthony) June 15, 2020
Truly Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of South Carolina #SpursUp 🤙🏾@coachdeskitch @coachpsb @ALLGASTRNG @pikeroadFB @GasCrew7v7 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/7En4HMO87r— Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) June 16, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from the university of South Carolina ‼️@MarshallMcDuf14 @Rocker2Tracy @JoeGameCox @H2_Recruiting @CDS_Athletics @teamlillard7on7 pic.twitter.com/yNY3ues45G— Brandon Cleveland (@brandonvibes25) June 15, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/KhMvvp0HaW— Jason Moore™️ (@jayymoneyy32_) June 15, 2020
Highly blessed to receive my first offer from South Carolina university ‼️💯@RedTornadoesHHS @DonCallahanIC @CoachWMuschamp @bobbybentley #AGTG🙏 pic.twitter.com/VPbb9kldbl— Rico walker (@Ricowalker15) June 17, 2020
After a great first practice I am happy to announce I Just received an SEC offer today from @GamecockFB . Can’t wait to meet the staff in person!. @CoachMikeBobo @bobbybentley @CoachWMuschamp @WillieHoward77 @cooperhawksFB @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @HamiltonESPN #Gamecocks✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/UhDLSOF5cT— Jaxon Howard ✪ 2023 ✪ (@jaxonhoward11) June 16, 2020
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
#SpursUp🤙🏾🐔 pic.twitter.com/qp48reZrWK— MB² (@MightyMal_2) June 20, 2020
#spursup🤙🏽🤙🏽🐔 @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/AeG7zZQj7H— Anthony Belton (@BeltonAnthony) June 23, 2020
🌴HOME GROWN HEROS 🌴@TyrionI27 @Tj_Sanders24 @justusboone6 #SpursUp 🐔🤙 pic.twitter.com/HrJzYTPYYt— South Carolina Spotlight (@UofSC_spotlight) June 24, 2020
June 18, 2020
Top 5! We one step closer Mom❤️ @LearnaRenee shoutout @capturingreali2 pic.twitter.com/72X5JbTJYn— Damond Harmon (@hunchoo_21) June 20, 2020
Big thanks to @HamiltonESPN @TheUCReport @UAFootball @247recruiting @CraigHaubert @DemetricDWarren @EliteSports_RS for my very first combine this weekend! It was a great experience and I look forward to attending more events in the future. pic.twitter.com/XxOwdL8MQv— Monroe Freeling (@FreelingMonroe) June 21, 2020
