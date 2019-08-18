@GamecockCentral

After landing a couple of top targets on the recruiting trail Thursday, the South Carolina Gamecocks scrimmaged for the second and final time of the preseason Saturday afternoon.

How Tavien Feaster performed in South Carolina's second scrimmage

Gamecocks graduate transfer back got his first taste of live reps and head coach Will Muschamp was impressed with what he saw from the speedster.

Kiel Pollard joins Gamecocks staff

A few days after senior tight end learned that he'll have to give up football, Muschamp announced that Kiel Pollard will be on the staff this fall.

Will Muschamp recaps second scrimmage

South Carolina head coach gives his thoughts on the Gamecocks' scrimmage Saturday.

Latest on Gamecocks' backup quarterbacks after Saturday's scrimmage

Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and true freshman Ryan Hilinski continue to battle it out for the Gamecocks' backup quarterback spot.

Injury report: Gamecocks working back to healthy (with video)

Will Muschamp gives injury updates on several Carolina players including Rico Dowdle and Bryan Edwards.

Flashback: 2014 Q&A with former Gamecocks AD Mike McGee

Former South Carolina athletics director Mike McGee passed away this week. Gamecock Central takes a look back at our last story with McGee in this flashback feature.

Where position battles stand currently

We take an in-depth look at several of South Carolina's remaining position battles this fall camp with the season less than two weeks away.

How young defensive backs have performed in camp

What Will Muschamp's seen from his young core of defensive backs.

Why Tavien Feaster chose South Carolina

Gamecocks graduate transfer running back discusses his decision to join the South Carolina football program.

Muschamp on Chandler Farrell, biggest concerns

New South Carolina tight end, former center Chandler Farrell has impressed his head coach.

The latest South Carolina news from the end of the week.