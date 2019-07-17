WATCH: Will Muschamp speaks during SEC Media Days
South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Will Muschamp spoke with assembled reporters during SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks' fourth-year coach hit on a variety of topics, and GamecockCentral.com has video of his comments from the gaggle below.
