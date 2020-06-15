Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Less than one week after re-opening his recruitment following an early commitment to N.C. State, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County class of 2021 three-star running back Caleb McDowell committed to South Carolina on Tuesday. Check out our content from that below.

Complete Coverage: McDowell explains decision to commit to Gamecocks | Inside the commitment of Caleb McDowell | McDowell's coach weighs in on commitment

** Cedartown (Ga.) three-star ATH Jayden Johnson has set a commitment date of this Monday. Johnson has a Top 10 of South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia, Kansas State, East Carolina, Memphis, New Mexico State and Georgia State that he hasn't publicly trimmed.

But this has primarily turned into a South Carolina-Georgia Tech battle. The Gamecocks are recruiting the 6-foot-2, 196-pounder as a safety.

** Riverdale (Ga.) three-star ATH Derwin Burgess announced on Twitter over the weekend that he'd be announcing a decision "soon." Burgess' recruitment also appears to be a battle between South Carolina and Georgia Tech. The Gamecocks are recruiting him as a receiver.

** Garden City (Kan.) CC three-star defensive end Shemar Pearl has set a commit date of June 18 and has a final three of South Carolina, Missouri and Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Plano, Texas native originally signed with Missouri out of high school.

** Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes class of 2021 three-star linebacker Thomas Davis decommitted from Mississippi State last week. Davis has been a primary target for the Gamecocks, but recently landed an offer from Miami, which he's called his "dream school."

** Rockledge (Fla.) class of 2021 "athlete"/wide receiver Raheim Sanders, who had South Carolina as one of his finalists, committed to Arkansas last week. Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn four-star DE Jahvaree Ritzie committed to UNC Friday, as expected.