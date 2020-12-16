South Carolina National Signing Day Central (Updated: 11:45 a.m.)
This is your one-stop headquarters for all of GamecockCentral.com's Early Signing Period coverage for South Carolina football's class of 2021.
The Early Signing Period runs from Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 18.
What you need to know for the Early Signing Period
This year's Early Signing Period will be a little unorthodox for South Carolina as the Gamecocks have been amidst a coaching change and still don't have their assistant coaches in place as the early signing period begins on Wednesday.
But the Gamecocks are set to ink several prospects who have remained firmly committed to them and are hoping to add some uncommitted prospects to the commit list as well.
** South Carolina currently counts 10 verbal commits in their 2021 class with most of them likely to officially sign on Wednesday.
** At least two commits - DL T.J. Sanders and OL JonDarius Morgan - are planning to wait until February to sign.
** New head coach Shane Beamer has been judicious about the new offers he has sent out since taking over. Beamer has focused on some specific needs while saving scholarships to focus on the February signing period and transfer market when a new staff will have been in place and had a chance to build new relationships or lean on old ones with prospects.
** There are three non-South Carolina commits the Gamecocks are chasing who were are keeping a close eye on...
Georgia Military College DB Isaiah Norris
The former T.L. Hanna standout is committed to Middle Tennessee State right now, but has recently added offers from both South Carolina and Tennessee. Could the South Carolina native be coming home to the Palmetto State? The Gamecocks are believed to have the edge here. We'll be tracking him closely and have the latest on his recruitment here.
Georgia Military College DE Byron Young
Another GMC target with strong South Carolina ties, Young has one of the most impressive JUCO offer lists in the country with schools like South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State and many others heavily involved. Every school covets pass-rushers and Young can certainly get to the QB. With so many options, he seems torn heading into the early signing period.
Itawamba C.C. WR Quamon Davis
Davis had a huge JUCO season this fall and was rewarded with offers from both South Carolina and Florida State last week as he heads into the early signing period. Middle Tennessee State had previously offered. Davis has said he plans to decide soon since he's a January enrollee.
South Carolina signee recruiting capsules
As South Carolina commits send in their letters of intent, Gamecock Central will update this space with signing day capsules.
- Signee capsule: Colten Gauthier (7:38 a.m.)
- Signee capsule: Marcellas Dial (8:34 a.m.)
- Signee capsule: Jordan Davis (10:10 a.m.)
- Signee capsule: Sam Reynolds (10:53 a.m.)
- Signee capsule: O'Mega Blake (11:34 a.m.)