GamecockCentral - The Recruiting Roundup: Platel commits, 2022 offers go out

With a new coaching staff and a renewed focus on recruiting, The Recruiting Roundup will keep you up to date on everything you may have missed in the world of South Carolina football recruiting.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week?

** The biggest news on the South Carolina recruiting landscape this week was the commitment of Assumption University graduate transfer Carlins Platel, who announced on Wednesday his pledge to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose the Gamecocks over offers from Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina.

Platel told Gamecock Central that he fell in love with the school on the virtual visit he took and that he likes the plan the coaching staff has for him.

Platel, who has one year of eligibility, takes up the final scholarship for the 2021 recruiting class, essentially capping off this cycle.

** The Gamecocks continued to offer prospects in the 2022 class during the last week or so since we last detailed some of the recent offers in last week's Recruiting Roundup.

One of the more intriguing prospects to add a Carolina scholarship opportunity is Medina (Oh.) three-star quarterback Drew Allar who is already seeing his recruitment take off and from the looks of the film below, probably will see his ranking rise as well.