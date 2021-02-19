GamecockCentral - The Recruiting Roundup: Platel commits, 2022 offers go out

The Recruiting Roundup: Platel commits, 2022 offers go out
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week?
With a new coaching staff and a renewed focus on recruiting, The Recruiting Roundup will keep you up to date on everything you may have missed in the world of South Carolina football recruiting.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** The biggest news on the South Carolina recruiting landscape this week was the commitment of Assumption University graduate transfer Carlins Platel, who announced on Wednesday his pledge to the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose the Gamecocks over offers from Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina.
Platel told Gamecock Central that he fell in love with the school on the virtual visit he took and that he likes the plan the coaching staff has for him.
Platel, who has one year of eligibility, takes up the final scholarship for the 2021 recruiting class, essentially capping off this cycle.
** The Gamecocks continued to offer prospects in the 2022 class during the last week or so since we last detailed some of the recent offers in last week's Recruiting Roundup.
We have a list of some of those offers below.
One of the more intriguing prospects to add a Carolina scholarship opportunity is Medina (Oh.) three-star quarterback Drew Allar who is already seeing his recruitment take off and from the looks of the film below, probably will see his ranking rise as well.
** Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth class of 2022 four-star tight end Oscar Delp is one of the top tight ends in the country in this cycle and he started the process of trimming his list this week with the Gamecocks making the cut.
Top 13 (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/Ziw6sDjGNP— Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) February 15, 2021
Other recruiting stories from Gamecock Central...
- Jaylon Glover building relationship with Montario Hardesty
- North Carolina LB has virtual visit to Columbia
- Tracking the transfers (2/17 update)
- Gamecock legacy excited to start in Columbia
- Four-star WR has good relationship with Stepp
- Versatile athlete Ja'Kobi Albert discusses Gamecock football
- Sumter's Davin Jackson hearing from Gamecocks
- Gamecocks jump in for rising Alabama DB
NEW OFFER RUNDOWN
Very excited to receive a offer from the University of South Carolina!! Thank you @Coach_Satt @CoachSBeamer @GamecockFB @MedinaFootball_ pic.twitter.com/JCABCO7BTl— Drew Allar (@AllarDrew) February 12, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina!!! Go Gamecocks!!!🐓🐓@GrindLab @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @DemetricDWarren @h5group @togray14 @coachjstepp @BrianDohn247 @CraigHaubert @SWiltfong247 @TomVH pic.twitter.com/gAkcqYjfz8— Kobi Albert (@e_jakobi) February 12, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from University of South Carolina 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vREkoPMHEk— Dane Key (@DaneKey12) February 12, 2021
#AGTG🙏🏾Blessed & Honored to receive a Offer from the University of South Carolina #Gamecocks @CoachBowen_USC @GamecockFB #SpursUp 🤙🏾@Excelspeed12 @speedplusinc @LemmingReport @SWiltfong247 @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @Andrew_Ivins 🏈💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ySHS6oA80o— DeMario Tolan #🎱🏈💪🏾 (@DemarioTolan) February 11, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina‼️#gamecocks @togray14 @coachajjohnson @CoachAJBrooks @CertifiedDawgAG @Andrew_Ivins @BooneBraves @247Sports @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/RchWagxID6— JaCorey Thomas (@JaCoreyThomas2) February 12, 2021
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of South Carolina ! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/BJi9Dr2uDG— Peter Kikwata (@PKikwata3) February 13, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina!!! Go Gamecocks!!!🐓🐓@togray14 @GamecockFB @MoHard20 @dhglover @CoachEddie2 @RivalsFriedman @LaEliteBB_7v7FB @HamiltonESPN @DemetricDWarren @BrianDohn247 @Giavanni_Ruffin pic.twitter.com/Ew309J4OrO— Asaad “BJ” Brown II (@AsaadJr) February 13, 2021
Big thank you I'm grateful to announce I've been offered by south Carolina university @CoachMPeterson @SnyderLinwood @2_10thsRob @210ths @Evolve2tenths @_Drew_55 @southcarolina pic.twitter.com/mUzQQ0efJF— Tyreese Fearbry (@FearbryTyreese) February 15, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from South Carolina University @MoHard20 @Dillard_DHS @DemetricDWarren @TEAM_TATE_FLA @Andrew_Ivins @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/cTRSEYFV7J— nyjalik kelly (@nyjalikkelly) February 15, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of South Carolina @GamecockFB @togray14 @SSNolesFootball @elodge4 @Coach_Monte100 @coachmangrum3 @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/aNuU2dRIZu— Cari (@JaCariH10) February 12, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of South Carolina @togray14 @GamecockFB @SSNolesFootball @elodge4 @Coach_Monte100 @coachmangrum3 @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/awKUCRnF8k— Mari (@DemariH12) February 12, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina! @togray14 @EliteRawTalent @tballardqbcoach @therealkwat @I_Am_OD3 @OcularSports pic.twitter.com/NJa7zzJa0d— Andre Stewart (@andrestewartOS) February 10, 2021
#AGTG ✟ | Truly Blessed to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina‼️🐔⚫️ #TheNewDBU #SpursUp @kirkjuice32 @TCraw3 @togray14 @MCPKnightsFB @Keith247Sports @247Sports @YellowhammerFB @ChadSimmons_ @GeneSwindoll @RecruitsAlabama @ITATJason @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/I3CQbpZmnh— Jourdan Thomas (@jthomas1_) February 11, 2021
After a great conversation with @togray14 I’m blessed to have earned a offer from the university of South Carolina 🔴 @GamecockFB AGTG🙏🏾 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @HankSouth247 @DemetricDWarren @DexPreps @EricNation15 @CoachBO__ @byron_devinner @B_Heard24 @Coach_M_Easley pic.twitter.com/KeUQImFYss— Sylvester✌🏾 (@sylvesterS2023) February 15, 2021
Blessed To Receive A Football Scholarship Offer From @GamecockFB @togray14 @CoachBowen_USC @CoachSBeamer @BulldogFball @DexPreps @GrindLab @AverageJoesSpo1 @ChadSimmons_ @Keith247Sports @HankSouth247 @jmedley_star @DemetricDWarren @EASportstoday1 pic.twitter.com/lN9YtbHB5J— Jayden |JayMoney| Lewis 🪦™️ (@JayALew5) February 11, 2021