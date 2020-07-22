The Recruiting Roundup: TID committing 'soon', Several new offers go out
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have continued a busy month and a half of recruiting on the virtual recruiting trail.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkin's recruitment continues to shift and on Tuesday he removed Florida State and Penn State from his top group and added Alabama and Virginia Tech. South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina remain in his top group.
But the biggest news from Ingram-Dawkins' latest reveal was that he plans to commit "soon." He has nearly committed on a couple of other occasions only to push his decision back, but it does appear that he doesn't want the process to drag out.
** Speaking of pushing decisions back, Fairfield (Ala.) three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett did just that on Monday when he announced that he wouldn't be going forward with his plans to commit on this Friday.
That was considered to be a South Carolina-Ole Miss battle heading into Friday's announcement with Ole Miss considered the perceived favorite, so this is potentially good news for the Gamecocks, who had been in good shape with Bennett for some time prior to very recently.
** South Carolina has extended a bunch of offers as of late, mostly to underclassmen, including two in-state. As always, check the Offer Rundown below to keep track of the prospects the Gamecocks have offered in the last week.
On Friday, South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford extended offers to Greenville (S.C.) OL Collin Sadler and Columbia (S.C.) Hammond OL Drew Bobo.
Wolford also extended an interesting offer to an intriguing rising senior in Converse (Texas) Judson OT Kamron Scott. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has been way under the recruiting radar but has seen his stock go way up as of late.
** Birmingham (Ala.) Parker class of 2021 three-star defensive end Demarcus Smith remains a prospect to watch for the Gamecocks and he revealed a top five on Wednesday with South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kansas making the cut.
** Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes class of 2021 three-star linebacker Thomas Davis, a former Mississippi State commit, also revealed a top group in the last week with South Carolina, Miami, and FSU in his top group. Davis called Miami his dream school when the Hurricanes offered.
** South Carolina linebacker commit Bryce Steele announced over the weekend that he'd be playing his senior season back in his home state at Millbrook High in Raleigh after the Virginia High School League announced that it would have no football this fall. Steele is planning to enroll early at South Carolina to go through spring practice.
NEW OFFER RUNDOWN
#AGTG BLESSED TO RECEIVE MY 18th offer from SOUTH CAROLINA!!! @Coach__Call @CoachMSauceda @rshawn7520 @RaulChapa10 @Robertmrigsby @NathanielTPryor pic.twitter.com/9XPruRG4WH— kamron scott (@kamscott65) July 21, 2020
ALL GLORY TO GOD‼️ After great conversations with @FBCoachWolf and @CoachWMuschamp I’m very blessed to have received an offer from The University of South Carolina‼️ Spurs Up‼️ @bobbybentley @train0187 @GregPort17 @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/ckhMzSmFgH— Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) July 17, 2020
Thankful to receive an offer from the Univeristy of South Carolina @CoachWMuschamp @FBCoachWolf @HammondSports @TrenchWorkLLC pic.twitter.com/4ugs8LjeeO— Drew Bobo (@DrewBobo3) July 17, 2020
Blessed and extremely honored to receive an offer from South Carolina Unversity. #Gamecocks 🐔@FBCoachWolf @unclelukereal1 pic.twitter.com/sToxGKdkbz— Daughtry Richardson Jr. (@DaughtryRichar1) July 16, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from @GamecockFB thank you coaches for the opportunity @DexPreps @Keith247Sports @ChadSimmons_ @TrainerfromHell @ChrisLew__ pic.twitter.com/o0MfsIMH2p— Anez Cooper (@AnezCooper) July 16, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of South Carolina ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/XtaD79CDh4— Arquis ward (@ArquisW) July 16, 2020
Blessed and Honored To Recieve An Offer From The University of South Carolina! #gamecocks @SPPFootball @Coach_GetWright @coachnazoliver @BigBody_Nas8 @CoachKyleKrantz @eliteamsports pic.twitter.com/eBAOf54plK— ₂₉ (@Averypow_29) July 20, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from South Carolina Gamecocks ✅.. @Rocker2Tracy @ChadSimmons_ @FBCedarGrove @CG_HBC pic.twitter.com/eoRUFssrfZ— joshua (@bigJdub19) July 20, 2020
Beyond blessed to have earned an offer from the University of South Carolina!! #GoGameCocks @FBCoachWolf @coachscott33 pic.twitter.com/v5wVOH8Rsb— TankWill (@desaunwilliams) July 16, 2020
After a good talk on the phone with @CoachKyleKrantz and @coachdeskitch— Tevin White (@TevinWhite6) July 18, 2020
I’m honored to say that I have officially received an offer from The University of South Carolina !!@TAscension @CoachJH58 pic.twitter.com/WGqlbhf4fI
I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from South Carolina 🖤❤️@BuckFitz @TheStone64 @LeverageLineman @SaintsNashville @CSmithScout @Punches_N_B @HillsboroFball pic.twitter.com/lVxlVyap0y— jacob hood✨ (@jacobhood2022) July 18, 2020
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of South Carolina #Gamecocks #spursup @CG_HBC @Rocker2Tracy @CG_BIGCOACH @BrooksAustinSI @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/WaQcEJQlcL— Christen Miller (@Trenchking2) July 20, 2020
#AGTG Blessed to receive an ⭕️ffer from The University of South Carolina⚫️🐔 #SpursUp 🤙 @GamecockFB@CoachWMuschamp @Coach_TRob @BALLERSCHOICE1 @elitefootballac @football_tcs @LemmingReport @PlayBookAthlete @SWiltfong247 @EnloeClemons @OsundeCourtney @CoachJ_O— Aaron (@aarongates00) July 22, 2020
#COACHMIL pic.twitter.com/0WSPs5vcKW
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina #gamecocks @CoachKyleKrantz pic.twitter.com/gbyMJInGbW— Rahmir Stewart (@Rahmir_Stewart) July 15, 2020
Blessed to get an offer from the University of South Carolina!! @CoachMikeBobo @CoachWMuschamp @philipcj65 @coachkatzbhs @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @tballardqbcoach pic.twitter.com/hf5uP03lyT— Dylan Lonergan (@dylanlonergan12) July 20, 2020
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
Top 5️⃣🤩 Blessed to be in the position that I’m in‼️🦦@CoachWarren23 @AHParkerFootba1 @OleMissFB @GamecockFB @HailStateFB @Vol_Football @KU_Football @Rivals @ChadSimmons_ @YellowhammerFB @AL5AFootball pic.twitter.com/dd3I2TpXrP— DeMarc🃏💔 (@Deecoldesstt5) July 22, 2020
July 19, 2020
#Gamecocks Where my South Carolina Fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/aLmv0Dkr8E— KJ (@Real_Khyree) July 19, 2020
I’d like to thank the Episcopal High School community for the support and guidance given to me as a student athlete. I will be attending Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina for my senior year of high school and enrolling at the University of South Carolina in January pic.twitter.com/LyGE52iKaI— Bryce Steele (@bryce_steele1) July 19, 2020
#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/RrWsBXzhHY— ᴛ𝟿𝟶 (@TyrionI27) July 17, 2020
