 The Recruiting Roundup: Major Carolina target committing 'soon' plus more offers go out
The Recruiting Roundup: TID committing 'soon', Several new offers go out

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have continued a busy month and a half of recruiting on the virtual recruiting trail.

TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES

** Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkin's recruitment continues to shift and on Tuesday he removed Florida State and Penn State from his top group and added Alabama and Virginia Tech. South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina remain in his top group.

But the biggest news from Ingram-Dawkins' latest reveal was that he plans to commit "soon." He has nearly committed on a couple of other occasions only to push his decision back, but it does appear that he doesn't want the process to drag out.

** Speaking of pushing decisions back, Fairfield (Ala.) three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett did just that on Monday when he announced that he wouldn't be going forward with his plans to commit on this Friday.

That was considered to be a South Carolina-Ole Miss battle heading into Friday's announcement with Ole Miss considered the perceived favorite, so this is potentially good news for the Gamecocks, who had been in good shape with Bennett for some time prior to very recently.

** South Carolina has extended a bunch of offers as of late, mostly to underclassmen, including two in-state. As always, check the Offer Rundown below to keep track of the prospects the Gamecocks have offered in the last week.

On Friday, South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford extended offers to Greenville (S.C.) OL Collin Sadler and Columbia (S.C.) Hammond OL Drew Bobo.

Wolford also extended an interesting offer to an intriguing rising senior in Converse (Texas) Judson OT Kamron Scott. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has been way under the recruiting radar but has seen his stock go way up as of late.

** Birmingham (Ala.) Parker class of 2021 three-star defensive end Demarcus Smith remains a prospect to watch for the Gamecocks and he revealed a top five on Wednesday with South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kansas making the cut.

** Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes class of 2021 three-star linebacker Thomas Davis, a former Mississippi State commit, also revealed a top group in the last week with South Carolina, Miami, and FSU in his top group. Davis called Miami his dream school when the Hurricanes offered.

** South Carolina linebacker commit Bryce Steele announced over the weekend that he'd be playing his senior season back in his home state at Millbrook High in Raleigh after the Virginia High School League announced that it would have no football this fall. Steele is planning to enroll early at South Carolina to go through spring practice.

NEW OFFER RUNDOWN

SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER

