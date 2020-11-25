 GamecockCentral has 40 stories to get you ready for the 2020-21 season, including preview stories for each player.
GamecockCentral has 40 stories to get you ready for South Carolina’s 2020-21 season, including preview stories for each player on the roster.

Notebooks

WBB: July Notebook

WBB Notebook (September)

WBB: SEC Notebook (Part1)

WBB: SEC Notebook (Part 2)

WBB: November notebook

WBB: November Notebook Volume II

Recruiting

WBB: Signing Day Information

WBB: Future Gamecocks dominate the new 2021 rankings

WBB: Gamecock Hopeful Learned from Kobe Bryant

WBB: Recruiting during a pandemic

WBB Recruiting: 2022's top Prospect has a top 9 ($)

WBB: Meet the artist behind Raven Johnson's Gamecock shoes

WBB: 2022 Recruiting Targets

WBB: Staley breaks down the 2021 recruiting class

WBB: Gamecock Targets Make Big Moves in New '22-'23 Rankings ($)

WBB: 2022 Top Ten target announces top 13 ($)

WBB Recruiting: 2022 Target announces top 12 ($)

WBB: Players have to go to extreme lengths to get recruited ($)

Players

WBB: Searching for PG1

WBB: Humble Boston can't hide her talent

WBB: Amihere could be ready for breakout season

WBB: Grissett Expected to Have Bigger Role

WBB: Gamecocks will count on Saxton, yes Saxton, for leadership

WBB: Thompson put on scholarship

WBB: Beal finally getting recognized

WBB: Russell is South Carolina's Forgotten Freshman

WBB: Gamecocks finally get to see Littleton

WBB: Thompson, Wesolek look to expand roles

Season previews

WBB: Who's In, Who's Out ($)

WBB: Where are the villains? ($)

WBB: South Carolina-UConn game set

WBB: Non-conference schedule breakdown ($)

WBB: NCAA's eligibility waiver could leave the Gamecocks in a tight spot ($)

WBB: Staley Finds Her Purpose

WBB: Staley Zoom conference recap

WBB: Five Questions as team workouts start

WBB: Practice Begins Wednesday

WBB: First Practice Recap

WBB: SEC schedule breakdown

WBB: Five Things to Watch - College of Charleston

