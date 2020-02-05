South Carolina National Signing Day Central
This is your one-stop headquarters for all of GamecockCentral.com's National Signing Day 2020 coverage of South Carolina football.
After the Gamecocks signed 17 prospects in December, up to four prospects could officially join the South Carolina family today.
Scroll down for the timeline of events and links to our complete coverage of National Signing Day, Part II.
National Signing Day Coverage Timeline
10 a.m. - Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern three-star wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell announces his decision between finalists South Carolina and Tennessee during a ceremony in the Northwestern gym.
Gamecock Central will have a livestream at this link.
1 p.m. - Hammond School Signing Ceremony - South Carolina commits, five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and four-star defensive tackle Alex Huntley officially sign their letters of intent. Huntley is a lock to ink with the Gamecocks, while Carolina has had to hold off a late push from LSU for Burch.
Fabian Goodman and Bradley Dunn, who are committed as preferred walk-ons, will also take part in the ceremony.
Gamecock Central will have a livestream at this link.
4:30 p.m. - Head coach Will Muschamp discusses the class during his NSD press conference. There will be a livestream at this link later in the day.
Time unknown - Iowa Western C.C. four-star running back ZaQuandre White is expected to sign with South Carolina at some point during the day.
South Carolina signee recruiting capsules
South Carolina inked 17 prospects to letters of intent during the early signing period. Below are their signing day capsules from that day. As the new signees become official, we'll add them to the list below.
OL Vershon Lee
OL Trai Jones
DB Joey Hunter
QB Luke Doty
WR Rico Powers
LB Mo Kaba
RB Rashad Amos
DL Makius Scott
TE Eric Shaw
TE Jaheim Bell
As South Carolina commits send in their letters of intent, Gamecock Central will update this space with signing day capsules.